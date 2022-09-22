Three charged after allegedly running down man during car burglary in Naugatuck

Three men were charged in connection to a July hit-and-run crash in Naugatuck that left a man with life-threatening injuries after he tried to confront suspects attempting to burglarize his vehicle, police said.

The Naugatuck Police Department responded to Alma Street for a report of a person struck by a vehicle around 4:40 a.m. on July 12. Responding officers determined that the victim, a 42-year-old man, had left his home to confront suspects trying to burglarize his vehicle, police said. There was a rash of break-ins to vehicles in the area around that time, police said.

The man was then struck by a black vehicle, which fled the scene, and was left with life-threatening injuries in the street. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said. The family of the victim told police he had a long road to recovery following the incident, police said.

Preliminary evidence at the scene suggested the hit-and-run was intentional, according to police.

Police charged Dallas Rodriguez, 24, John Santos, 23, and TaJay Hunter, 22, all of Hartford, in connection to the incident.

Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, seven counts of criminal conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, seven counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief, evading responsibility, reckless driving, second-degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Santos was arrested on Sept. 16, and Hunter was already being held at Hartford Correctional Facility for unrelated charges. Both were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, seven counts of criminal conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and seven counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief.

Their arrests come as a result of an investigation into the incident by Naugatuck detectives, the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division.

Rodriguez was held on a $350,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday. Santos was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday. Hunter is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Friday.