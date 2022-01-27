Three charged in assault of EHT teen before his disappearance, death near strip club

PLEASANTVILLE — Three men were arrested and charged Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a local teen at a strip club hours before he went missing Sunday morning.

Irving Mayren-Guzman was found dead Tuesday morning near Centerfolds Cabaret.

Sarita Guzman, Irving's mother, fights through tears to lead the crowd in chants for justice in front of Pleasantville City Hall.

Jamaul Timberlake, 30, Atlantic City, John Hands, 24, Pleasantville and Garnell Hands, 29, Pleasantville, were each charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy, police said. The three have no relationship with 19-year-old Mayren-Guzman, and were simply patrons of the cabaret, officials said.

More: Family, friends demand 'justice' at club where South Jersey teen was last seen alive

None of the three have been convicted in connection with this case; the charges against them are only allegations.

Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was reported missing by friends Sunday after he entered Centerfolds, but wasn't seen leaving. The group tried calling him until 3:30 a.m., and even asked customers if they had seen him. Though no one said they saw him, his phone was recovered inside. His body was found Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. in the nearby marsh east of the cabaret.

The results of the autopsy are pending.

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. For story tips, reach out at aaustin@gannett.com.

Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Three men charged in assault of EHT teen who died near strip club