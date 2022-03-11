Three charged in assaults of SC grandmother that were taped, posted to social media

Three adults face felony charges in connection with several juveniles who beat an elderly grandmother, Sumter County law officials said.

One assault on the elderly grandmother, including a juvenile being urged to strike her on the head with a large cooking pot, were captured on video and put on social media, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

“This is one of the most disturbing videos I have seen in my career,” Dennis said. “It was extremely difficult to watch and I am appalled at the actions of all parties in the video.”

He added the case is still under investigation.

Dennis said several juveniles have been taken into custody in connection in the incident and put under the supervision of the state Department of Social Services.

John Daniel McGregor, Jr. 46; Darnesha Sanders, 27; and Malika Chante White, 26, who live on Stamey Livestock Road in the Sumter area, each was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult, the sheriff said.

The three are being held at the Sumter County jail. Bond has not yet been set.

The sheriff’s office received a tip on the situation Thursday, which included a copy of a video circulating on social media, a Sumter County Sheriff’s Department release said.

“An investigation into the matter revealed that John Daniel McGregor was leaving several incorrigible juveniles with his elderly aunt for extended periods, sometimes several days,” the news release said. “Another family member, Malika White was present at times when the juveniles were physically abusive and repeatedly assaulted the grandmother.”

“White even recorded an assault and failed to intervene during the attack. In the video, White even directed one child to take a large cooking pot and use it to strike the grandmother,” the press release said.