Three charged in attempted catalytic converter theft in Columbia community, police say

After a week of seemingly endless snow, Arctic cold and rounds of disruptive ice that wreaked havoc across much of the United States, a pattern change is in store for the weekend and into next week. However, that doesn't mean that the entire country is out of the woods in terms of winter weather just yet. "Well, finally we're going to get a breather," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "Although the breather is going to be brief, because we're already tracking our next storm." The system was spinning off the Pacific coast of the U.S. on Friday. "It's not all that strong," Rayno explained, adding that once it pushes over the Plains, it can tap into some Gulf of Mexico moisture to add some fuel for wintry precipitation. However, the storm will be a quick-mover, which will help to limit snowfall accumulations. The next winter storm that will push across the Midwest and Northeast later this weekend and early next week was approaching the West Coast of the U.S. on Friday night, Feb. 19, 2021. (NOAA / GOES-WEST) The fast-hitting winter storm will bring snow to the Midwest, Great Lakes and portions of the Northeast Sunday through Monday, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary. Compared to the wintry precipitation this past week, snow amounts are expected to be lower and there is little threat of ice. Areas in the South that dealt with winter's wrath the past several days will be spared this time around. "Due to the fast pace of this low pressure, snowfall amounts of 6 inches or greater will be difficult to accumulate," added Sadvary. "Locally higher snowfall totals greater than 6 inches will be possible, however, mainly immediately east of the Great Lakes where the lakes may add some additional moisture." Snow will develop Sunday as the winter storm tracks from Missouri into Illinois. Along and north of its path, accumulating snow will fall. Cities including Des Moines, Iowa, Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin, are just a few locations likely to receive accumulating snow Sunday. A swath of 3 to 6 inches of snow is predicted across eastern Iowa, much of Wisconsin and Michigan. "Interstate 80 will be the dividing line between 3-6 versus 1-3 inches," Rayno added. Farther south in parts of central and eastern Missouri, including St. Louis, the day could briefly start with freezing rain before temperatures rise above freezing and precipitation changes to rain. Any ice amounts should be light, but it takes only a thin glaze to make roadways extremely slippery. Snow will move farther to the east Sunday night with accumulating snow expected in Grand Rapids and Saginaw, Michigan, and Buffalo, New York. In southeastern Michigan and northern Indiana and Ohio, a mix of rain and snow is expected. Mainly rain will fall farther south. The system will be weaker as it charges into the Northeast on Monday, but much of New England, New York and northern and central Pennsylvania will pick up accumulating snow as it marches across the region. State College, where AccuWeather is headquartered, and Williamsport down to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, can pick up at least an inch of snow, according to Rayno. Higher amounts of 3-6 inches are expected in northwestern parts of Pennsylvania, southwestern New York and in the Adirondacks. Close to the coast, it will be a different story as milder air will come into play this time around. "Based on the current forecast track of this system, cities along the I-95 corridor such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia will likely end up with mostly rain, but if this storm tracks a bit farther south, then these locations could end up with a slushy coating of wet snow," Sadvary explained. A mix of rain and snow is likely farther north along I-95, in New York City and Boston. With temperatures above freezing, no snow accumulation is expected. Even in places where all or mostly snow is expected Sunday and Monday, travel impacts during the midday and afternoon hours may be minimal. Temperatures in most places will be near freezing. With the sun getting stronger and higher in the sky as spring approaches, light snow during the midday and afternoon hours should have a minimal impact on roads. However, in locations where temperatures are a bit lower and during periods of heavier snow, roads can quickly become treacherous at any time of the day. Motorists should exercise caution in snow, day or night, as even wet roads can be slippery and visibility can be reduced as the snow falls. A second storm will form off the coast Monday night. It appears that this storm will move away quickly enough to have minimal impacts, with the possible exception of eastern Maine and Nova Scotia. A mostly cloudy day is expected Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in many locations. This will allow some of the newly fallen snow to begin to melt. After the storm leaves, Rayno noted, "We'll get a little break in the action," adding that again it won't last for too long though. "I am a little worried about the possibility of another system, and this one could be a little more significant as we get into late Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday."