Three charged with being accessories after the fact in murder at Mercer Mall

Jan. 7—PRINCETON — An investigation including surveillance videos has led to the arrest of three people who have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in November 2022 outside the Mercer Mall.

Three people including Landon Cartwright, 19, of Bluefield, Elijah Terry, 18, of Bramwell and Raheem Reed, 26, of Bluefield, were arrested by detectives with the sheriff's department for charges relating to the murder of 35-year-old Marquise Mclean of Thomasville, N.C., which occurred at the Mercer Mall on Nov. 17, 2022. Mclean was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cartwright, Terry and Reed have been charged with accessory after the fact: to wit, first-degree murder, and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court. They have not been charged with murder. All three were arraigned Thursday afternoon by Magistrate Mike Flanigan. Flanigan set $25,000 bonds in each case. They are currently free on bond, according to court records.

A suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old male juvenile from Princeton, was arrested Nov. 21, 2022. Due to the juvenile's age, his name has not been released. Additional information regarding the juvenile's case was not available Friday. When the juvenile was arrested, Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said that until any case involving a juvenile is transferred to adult status, all court hearings involving a juvenile must be closed and confidential according to West Virginia law.

The case's lead investigator is Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

In the criminal complaints filed for each case, Hatfield said he started investigating the murder of Mclean on Nov. 17, 2022 in the Mercer Mall parking lot near the Sauced N Loaded restaurant. Video surveillance capturing the incident was obtained from the mall.

Hatfield said that after watching the video, he learned that Cartwright and Terry arrived at the restaurant at about 10:06 p.m. Nov. 16, 2022. Mcclean and his girlfriend arrived at about 11:21 p.m. that same evening. Reed arrived at 12:21 a.m., Nov. 17, 2022.

The shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m. that day. The shooter "discharged a firearm approximately 6-8 times from a blue sedan that was parked near the front of the parking lot directly in front of Sauced N Loaded," he stated. "At the time of the shooting the shooter appears to reach out from the driver's side door window when the firearm was discharged."

Due to the number of shots fired, it is believed that the weapon was "a semi-automatic firearm," Hatfield said.

"Immediately after the shooting, the blue sedan quickly backs out of the parking space and drives through the parking lot at a high rate of speed," Hatfield stated in his criminal complaint.

At 2:13 a.m., Cartwright, Reed and Terry exited the restaurant. Cartwright remained near the entrance while Reed and Terry walked towards the parking lot, Hatfield said. Cartwright appeared "to be speaking with someone on his cellphone through the speaker phone."

As Reed and Terry "are walking towards the parking lot, (Cartwright) is seen looking out towards the parking to, towards (Reed and Terry), and looking back, appearing to be a lookout for (Reed and Terry)," Hatfield said.

Just before 2:14 a.m., Reed and Terry "are seen in the exact location of where the blue sedan was parked at the time of the shooting," Hatfield said. Terry was "seen bending over and picking up something from the ground."

The surveillance video showed that Reed and Terry started walking back to the restaurant, then turned around and walked back to where the sedan had been parked during the shooting.

Reed is then seen bending over four times "and picking something up something from the ground," Hatfield said. Terry can be seen bending over and possibly laying down beneath a vehicle parked beside the space where the sedan had been parked and "picking something up."

In total, Reed and Terry "are seen picking up something six times," Hatfield said.

"Once law enforcement arrived on scene, no shell casings were found," Hatfield stated. "It is believed that after the shooting had taken place, both Raheem Reed and Elijah Terry picked up the shell casings that were discharged from the semi-automatic firearm used in the shooting."

Hatfield said that on Nov. 23, 2022, he was "able to obtain video surveillance captured from within the establishment. While reviewing this surveillance, he observed Reed "speaking with the shooter prior to and after the shooting."

"At the time of the shooting, Raheem Reed, Landon Cartwright, and Elijah Terry watch the shooting from within the establishment," Hatfield said. "Raheem Reed and Elijah Terry exit the establishment and walk to the area of where the shooting had taken place to pick up shell casings fired from the weapon used in this homicide."

While Reed and Terry were picking up shell casings, Cartwright "is seen standing at the entrance of the establishment watching (Reed and Terry) in the parking lot, acting as a lookout while on the phone, speaking with someone through speaker phone," Hatfield said.

Hatfield stated in his criminal complaint that during the investigation, he obtained a statement from the shooting suspect.

"During this statement, he revealed that Raheem Reed provided him with the firearm used for the homicide prior to the shooting," Hatfield said.

Preliminary hearings in magistrate court for Cartwright, Terry and Reed had not been scheduled as of Friday.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

