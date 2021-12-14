Three charged in burglary of home construction site, accused of pawning equipment

Dec. 13—Three Sioux Falls residents have been charged with various felonies after authorities say they teamed up to break into a Mitchell home that was under construction, pawn off equipment, break into a car and use a stolen debit card.

Robert Fitzler, Jason Walls and Jessica Sansoucie, all from Sioux Falls, were each charged with third-degree burglary and grand theft of over $1,000 for their roles in the alleged crime.

On Nov. 29, police in Mitchell responded to a new home being constructed after a contractor reported the construction site had been broken into.

Police say someone had cut open tarps that covered the garage doors and forced open a door. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole door handles and an air compressor valued at approximately $1,100.

On the officer's same shift, he was later informed of a vehicle burglary in the same area, where a victim's drivers license and debit card were stolen. The victim said the card was used at M&H and Holiday in Mitchell, as well as three gas stations in Sioux Falls.

During an investigation into an alleged drug violation that led to a police chase, the South Dakota Highway Patrol brought Fitzler, Walls and Sansoucie to a police station for questioning. The affidavit prepared by the Mitchell Police Division does not specify which agency questioned them.

While at the police station, Walls allegedly admitted that he and Fitzler had committed the burglaries while Sansoucie drove them around Mitchell. Sansoucie claimed she was not aware of what the men were doing, only that they had instructed her where to drive.

Walls allegedly told police the door handles were in a pickup truck at Sansoucie's residence in Sioux Falls, but authorities say Sansoucie had pawned the air compressor in Sioux Falls.

Police say video evidence confirms Sansoucie had also used a victim's stolen debit card at various gas stations, though Sansoucie denies knowing the card was stolen. The victim's wallet was recovered in the vehicle involved in the pursuit with troopers — a different vehicle than what the trio used in the alleged burglaries.

Though both Walls and Sansoucie say Fitzler was a party to their alleged crimes, Fitzler denied being in Mitchell at the time. Police say video surveillance counters Fitzler's claim, and that he was in possession of items from the alleged vehicle burglary.

Walls and Fitzler, in addition to burglary and grand theft, were each charged with criminal entry of a vehicle. They each face seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine or both.

Sansoucie was charged with two counts of identity theft on top of burglary and grand theft. She faces 11 years in prison, a $22,000 fine or both.

All three are due in a Davison County courtroom on Dec. 20 for a preliminary hearing.