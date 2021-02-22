Three charged in Butler County homicides appear in court: What happened in their cases

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

Feb. 22—Three people charged in Butler County homicides appeared in a Butler County Common Pleas courtroom last week for hearings.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson

Wilson, 21, of Harrison, is charged with murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2. He was arrested by Hamilton police last month after being indicted by a grand jury.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh set Wilson's bond at $1 million. He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on March 11.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton about about 12:15 a.m. on June 2 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died.

Marquan Cook

Cook, a 28-year-old Dayton man who is being held on a $1 million bond while charged with murder and felonious assault for a fatal shooting outside a Middletown bar, was also in McEfresh's courtroom Thursday. He eas apprehended Nov. 6 in Tampa, Florida, by U.S. Marshals.

Cook is accused of shooting Brandon Frank Nathanial Moneyham Sr. to death during the early-morning hours of Oct. 11 at the 513 Lounge on North Verity Parkway.

Police say Cook was wearing an ankle monitor when the shooting happened. Cook was released from prison in November 2019 after serving 2 1/2 years for attempted felonious assault and was on post-release control, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.

Cook was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Oct. 23 for murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. He is scheduled to back in court March 25 for a pre-trial hearing.

Aerial Brazzell

Brazzell, a 21-year-old Hamilton woman who was indicted last week a Butler County grand jury for reckless homicide in the shooting death of a teen in December, was arraigned Thursday in common pleas court.

She is accused of killing Bennie Shaun Boggs Jr., 16, on Dec. 17. Boggs was shot at 1:20 a.m. at her residence in the 200 block of Cereal Avenue.

Hamilton police say Brazzell was "playing with a firearm pointing it at the victim and discharged the firearm striking the victim in the head." She was booked into the Butler County Jail about eight hours after the alleged shooting and the case was sent to a grand jury after she waived a preliminary hearing.

The Butler County Coroner's Office ruled Boggs' death a homicide and that he died from a gunshot wound.

Reckless homicide is a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison if found guilty.

Brazzell is free on $35,000 bond. She is scheduled to be back in court on March 18 for a pre-trial hearing.

