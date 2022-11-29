Three charged in camper caper

Nov. 29—SUMMIT — A Ring camera, matching flashlights and a dash of good luck led deputies to apprehend three suspects in the burglary of a few campers on Sunday, court records show.

Eithan P. Taylor, 20, Tony L. Puckett, 28, and Savannah Crager, 21, were a hauled in by authorities following the caper, according to Boyd County deputies.

A criminal citation states the owner of the camper reported catching two men busting into a gated lot and helping themselves to the contents of trailers where the victim and his workers occasionally stay while on the job.

As deputies viewed the video, court records show they recognized Taylor and Puckett, both of Summit.

That's because the two men were wearing the same clothes as seen on the footage and happened to walk by the property as deputies were taking the report, records show.

Deputies also found a flashlight at the gate where a chain was cut to gain access — the flashlights had the initials E.T. written on it, records show.

The deputies also noticed the camper's doors were pried open and various contents were stolen, records show.

Deputies say they found an inverter belonging to the victim in the bed of a pickup truck pulled up the U.S. 60 Knights Inn, a hotbed of criminal activity.

They knocked on the door and Crager, of South Point, answered, according to the citation. After seeing tools and other items scattered around the room, records show the deputies asked if they could search it.

Crager let them in and deputies turned up a new television, a TV taken from the wall of the camper and other items tying the trio to the burglary, records show.

Deputies also turned up about a gram and a half of meth and 472 grams of weed, records show.

Deputies also found a matching flashlight in the room, as well another matching flashlight in Puckett's pocket, records show.

Under questioning, Puckett and Taylor admitted to the break-in, while Crager said she was selling marijuana, according to the citations.

Puckett and Taylor were charged in district court with engaging in organized crime, second-degree burglary, first-offense trafficking in between 8 ounces and 5 pounds of weed and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Crager was charged with complicity to commit second-degree burglary.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com