Three charged with capital murder in March shooting in East Gadsden

Three men have been charged with capital murder in a shooting earlier this year in East Gadsden, according to the Gadsden Police Department.

Jakarious Moore, 18; D’Angelo Martin, 26; and Kendrick Williams, 19, are accused in the death of Jacob Graham. All are being held without bond in the Etowah County jail.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. March 30 to a report of shots fired on Mississippi Street, near Green Pasture Park.

When they arrived, they found Graham sitting in his car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died two weeks later. However, he was able to tell detectives that he was robbed and shot while attempting to sell a firearm.

The subsequent investigation led to the arrests of Moore, Martin and Williams.

Martin had been jailed since April on attempted murder, first-degree robbery and probation violation charges and for minor vehicle violations. Williams had been jailed since May on first-degree robbery and attempted murder charges. Moore was arrested on Tuesday.

