Three charged in catalytic converter thefts, dive team fails to recover evidence

Feb. 9—WEXFORD COUNTY — Three people face charges after Michigan State Police officials said they were spotted stealing a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle in Wexford County near Mesick.

The trio were arrested on Feb. 1 after a man in Springvale Township called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report a group of people were in his driveway cutting the catalytic converter from his Jeep, according to an MSP press release.

The man told dispatchers the people left in a minivan, and a short time later, a responding trooper stopped a vehicle matching the description the man provided.

The trooper reported seeing a freshly-cut converter and tools used to remove it on the floor inside the minivan, driven by a 43-year-old Thompsonville woman, according to the release.

MSP officials said the trooper told the group they were under arrest and began by taking Willie Jarvis Storie, 49 of Mesick, into custody. At that moment, two other suspects ran from the vehicle carrying bags.

A short time later, with the help of an MSP K9, troopers said they found Johnathan Patrick Gustafson, 31 of Interlochen, and Janessa Anne Robinson, 34 of Rapid City, hiding in a camper near the banks of the Manistee River.

Troopers with the MSP Marine Services Team searched the river for evidence near where Gustafson and Robinson were found, and a K9 team found a spot where the pair attempted to hide evidence as they fled, according to the release. And investigators obtained search warrants for both Storie's home and a storage unit rented under his name.

Storie was charged with one count of larceny from a motor vehicle and habitual offender fourth offense. His bond was set at $50,000.

Gustafson was charged with one count of aiding an abetting larceny from a motor vehicle, one count of tampering with evidence and for resisting and obstructing police, with bond set at $50,000.

And, Robinson was arraigned on one count of resisting and obstructing police, with bond set at $25,000.

The 43-year-old Thompsonville woman driving the van has not yet been charged, and counts may be added as the investigation continues.

MSP's Lt. Derek Carroll said police believe they interrupted a group that has been stealing converters in the region. Several catalytic converter thefts have been reported in the Grand Traverse region in recent weeks.

Carroll said catalytic converter thefts are tied to the price of the precious metals inside of the converters.

"Oh, this has been going on since I worked in Grand Rapids in the early 2000s," he said. "This is not a new crime. So, it's kind of like saying, 'We have a big meth bust.' Is that going to be the last of the meth? Probably not. But, we did stop people who were working together to commit this crime during daylight hours. So, hopefully we will curb it for a little bit. People will know that we're out looking for them and we'll take enforcement action and arrest them if we find them."

In an email on Monday, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless said Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a number of catalytic converter thefts reported in Grand Traverse County recently.

