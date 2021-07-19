Three charged with child cruelty after video of 12-year-old Atlanta boy who had the word ‘gay’ shaved into his head goes viral

Bevan Hurley
·3 min read
The Pride flag (EPA-EFE)
The Pride flag (EPA-EFE)

Three adults have been charged with child cruelty after footage of a 12-year-old Atlanta boy being taunted and assaulted before having the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head with hair clippers went viral.

A clip of the disturbing incident was later posted to Instagram Live and widely shared, leading to a criminal investigation and an outpouring of shock among the Black community in Atlanta.

On the video, a man can be seen grabbing the child by his T-shirt while questioning him about his sexuality on the porch of a home.

When the boy doesn’t respond to the aggressive questioning, the man appears to hit the boy, pushing him onto the ground and then against a rail.

“You think I cut this in your head for no reason?” the man says before allegedly slapping the boy again.

The Atlanta Police Department said its Special Victims Unit began an investigation after being made aware of the video. They had been able to identify the property where the alleged assault took place with help from the public.

Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19; Brittney Monique Mills, 35; and Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, are facing criminal charges in connection with the boy’s assault, police announced on Friday.

Both Ms Spencer and Ms Mills were charged with cruelty to children, and have had bond set at $40,000. Mr Richards-Nwankwo was charged with cruelty to children and battery involving family violence and has a bond of $50,000.

All three are in custody in Fulton County Jail.

The 12-year-old boy was removed from the home and has been placed with the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services.

Police withheld the relationship between the boy and the three people charged, to protect his privacy.

“The behavior in this social media post was difficult to watch and is absolutely unacceptable,” the Atlanta PD said in a statement.

“We are appreciative of the number of people who flagged this case with us and for those who provided information on the location where it took place.”

An Atlanta city council candidate and local activist from the district where the alleged assault took place said he had been left “heartbroken” after seeing the video pop up on social media last week.

Devin Barrington-Ward told local NBC affiliate WXIA he was moved to make contact with the boy as he had also suffered homophobic abuse.

“As a Black queer man, I have experienced some of the same homophobia and some of the same abuse by the hands of people that I love as a child,” he told the news station.

He has since met with the child and promised to provide him with ongoing support. He and Hope Giselle, a Miami-based Black trans activist, are raising money for the boy via an online fundraiser which had raised more than $10,000 by Monday afternoon, and a dragshow in Atlanta this Thursday.

“What I told him on the patio at his home is that you’re loved, we care for you, we got your back,”Mr Barrington-Ward told WXIA.

“I apologised because we didn’t create enough safe spaces to prevent this from happening.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge upholds COVID-19 vaccine mandate in victory for Indiana University

    Indiana University students must comply with the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the fall semester after a federal judge refused on Monday to block the school's inoculation requirement, one of the first rulings of its kind during the pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty in South Bend, Indiana, rejected the argument by eight students that the school violated their bodily autonomy and constitutional right to due process. "The students have options -- taking the vaccine, applying for a religious exemption, applying for a medical exemption, applying for a medical deferral, taking a semester off, or attending another university."

  • Vaccines minister says it’s 'as good a time as any' to lift COVID rules despite 50,000 daily cases

    Nadhim Zahawi was speaking as the country woke up to the so-called 'Freedom Day' of 19 July, when most mandatory COVID-19 rules are scrapped.

  • ‘I don’t think you’re crazy!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz pranked by comedian

    Florida congressman, alongside Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, caught in embarrassing clip

  • Sophia Cheung death: Hong Kong influencer dies after falling while taking photo at edge of waterfall

    Cheung, 32, was known for taking scenic pictures while exploring Hong Kong

  • Simple Tricks to Avoid "Deadly" Dementia, Say Doctors Now

    You might think Alzheimer's Disease or dementia makes you forgetful, debilitatingly so, but can't be fatal. That's a myth. Forgive the bluntness but "Alzheimer's disease has no survivors," says the Alzheimer's Association. "It destroys brain cells and causes memory changes, erratic behaviors and loss of body functions. It slowly and painfully takes away a person's identity, ability to connect with others, think, eat, talk, walk and find his or her way home." No one wants that to happen—and you c

  • From Bella Hadid to Gemma Chan, these were the best dressed stars at Cannes this year

    FASHION FEATURES: As the A-list descend onto the French city for its annual film festival, Olivia Petter rounds up the sartorial stars of the event

  • Two Fox News hosts urge viewers to get vaccinated despite anti-jab rhetoric from colleagues

    The network’s opinion hosts have dabbled in anti-vaccination conspiracy theories

  • New York kidnap suspect was with his father when he tried to drag five-year-old into car, police say

    James McGonagle was recognised from video footage by police officer at Queens hospital

  • Kitten wakes up happy after first night in new sanctuary

    Milo is a very lucky kitten who has just had his first restful night in his life at Black Dog Farm and Rescue in Texas. He settled in and had a sound sleep, waking up refreshed and relieved to know the feeling of a full belly and a warm bed. This was also the first time that Milo could feel safe and protected from harm. Milo's life began a few weeks earlier as a street cat. Texas recently experienced torrential rains and severe flooding. Stray animals were particularly vulnerable and a difficult life was made even more so as Milo and his littermates were in danger of drowning. They had been chased up a tree by stray dogs, likely starving themselves. His mother and two brothers did not survive and Milo was left with a torn ear. It seems that he had barely escaped death. Alone and crying, Milo was not going to survive. Somebody heard him crying and they contacted Black Dog Farm and Rescue through Facebook. Jennifer and Jim drove right over and wrapped Milo in a blanket. Exhausted, he slept for 12 hours straight. This is Milo's first morning at the sanctuary. He immediately felt the relief of a warm, dry bed and safety. He also responded to human kindness, which he had never experienced before. Milo rolled around in his bed in the most adorable way, purring and looking for affection. Milo is a perfect example of what happens when people allow their animals to roam free outdoors, without being spayed and neutered. More puppies and kittens are born each year than there are people willing to care for them. They become wild or feral and they live lives full of danger and suffering, if they survive at all. In Milo's short life, he experienced more than his fair share of trauma and pain. But now, he has a second chance, all because he found people who care enough to love him, pet him, and give him a full belly. Milo spent a few weeks at the farm and then he went on to a carefully selected forever home with a family who has as much love as Milo has. Who wouldn't want to cuddle with this little ball of fur?! Black Dog Farm and Rescue performs the near impossible, taking in the most hopeless and most needy animals. Their stories are posted on Facebook and they will warm your heart. And if you have it in your heart to support them and the animals that they rescue, they will gratefully accept any donations to help cover the cost of feeding and rehoming these beautiful souls. Some of the animals who land at this wonderful place never leave. And that's also a happy ending in every way imaginable.

  • Mississippi officer dies in crash a day after graduating from police academy

    Katie Cash was a mother of two girls

  • Ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly threatens to sue reporter who claimed poor ticket sales for Trump tour

    The former Fox News host threatens legal fight over report claiming lagging ticket sales

  • Dr. Contessa Metclaff Reveals That She's in Therapy with Dr. Scott Metclaff After the M2M Reunion

    PLUS: Dr. Contessa hopes there is more transparency in future season of Married to Medicine

  • Man dies trying save girlfriend from drowning at upstate New York waterfall

    He died a hero,” says brother of man who jumped in to save his girlfriend, who also perished

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Joanna Gaines Attributes Her Success to Her Immigrant Mom's 'Passion': 'You Fought for This'

    The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star's mother moved to the U.S. from South Korea at the age of 19, not knowing how to speak English

  • Three arrested after allegedly abusing boy and shaving 'gay' into his hair: Police

    Three people accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy and reportedly shaving the word "gay" into his hair during an incident posted on Instagram have been arrested by police in Georgia.

  • Using plastic waste to help solve sand shortages

    With construction sand in short supply crushed plastic is being used as an alternative.

  • Buckhead City CEO blames Atlanta mayor for rising crime rates

    Bill White, the man pushing for the wealthy Atlanta enclave of Buckhead to form its own city, told a House panel on Monday that rising crime rates and lack of arrests and prosecution have made residents feel like they are "living in a war zone."

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed All The 'Butter' From Her Patient's Stomach

    "You mean melted butter for that yummy mashed potato 😍."

  • Leon Black rejects Russian woman's claims of violent behavior, files countersuit

    Leon Black, the billionaire who until recently led private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, on Monday strongly rejected claims by a Russian model who accused him of defamation and subjecting her to sexual violence, calling her accusations "a work of fiction." Black also filed his own defamation lawsuit accusing the woman, Guzel Ganieva, of running a "blatant" scheme to extort him of at least $100 million in exchange for keeping quiet. "Right out of the defense playbook, Black's counterclaims are an obvious effort at intimidating Ms. Ganieva who will continue to aggressively litigate her claims and hold Black accountable for his heinous conduct," Ganieva's lawyer Jeanne Christensen said in an emailed statement.