Three charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts

Jan. 28—SALEM — Salem police believe they interrupted three men in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a small SUV parked outside the Salem Heights apartment complex on Pope Street early Thursday.

And after the arrests, police found another catalytic converter, as well as two cordless Makita saws being charged, and extra blades, inside a GMC Acadia the men were sitting in when officers approached.

The arrests come amid a statewide surge in thefts of the devices, which contain small amounts of valuable metals. They are part of a vehicle's exhaust system, breaking down pollutants. They can bring thieves a few hundred dollars from a scrap metal recycling business, but can cost a vehicle owner a minimum of $1,000 and as much as $2,500 to replace.

Most of the apartments at Salem Heights are earmarked for low and moderate income tenants.

Organized rings are believed to be responsible for most of the thefts.

Salem has had 13 reports of catalytic converter thefts all over the city during the past year.

Arrested Thursday were Richard Ortiz Jr., 27, of Brockton, Davien Fuentes, 19, of Revere, and Brian Sosa Martinez, 19, of Dorchester.

All are facing charges that include receiving stolen property, attempting to commit a crime, possession of burglarious tools and vandalism; Ortiz, is also facing a series of vehicle offenses.

Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser denied a request by the district attorney's office to set bail and released all three on personal recognizance following their arraignments Thursday.

A resident who heard what sounded like power tools being used outside at 3 a.m. called police, prosecutor Matthew Medoff told the judge.

As officers arrived outside the complex, they saw a man later identified as Ortiz walking away from a Honda CRV, a type of small SUV, and watched him get into the Acadia, which had New Jersey license plates and was parked in a travel lane, Medoff told the judge.

The men told officers they were waiting for a friend, but couldn't provide any other details as to who or where he was, Medoff told the judge.

An officer noticed a large amount of rust on the ground underneath the Honda and then saw that one part of the exhaust system where the catalytic converter is located had been cut.

Inside Ortiz's vehicle, which was not registered, police found another catalytic converter from an unknown vehicle, and the two saws being charged. Officers also found a vehicle jack, a mask and gloves — and a number of license plates from different vehicles.

Medoff asked for $500 bail on Fuentes and Martinez, and $1,500 for Ortiz, who has a prior record.

Lawyers for the three urged Fraser to release their clients.

Justin Edwards, who represented Ortiz, said his client suffers from asthma, and though vaccinated, is afraid of being exposed to COVID-19 if held in jail. Edwards said Ortiz works at an Auto Zone in Roxbury, using his income to pay child support to two children, and had previously worked for an auto repair business.

Lawyers for Fuentes and Martinez, who are both students at Charlestown High School, stressed their clients' lack of prior records and also said the cannot afford to post any bail.

Fraser warned the three to stay away from 12 Pope St. and from any of the witnesses. She also warned that they must stay away from one another.

A remote status hearing is scheduled for March 23, but the three were told they do not have to attend unless they want to.

Salem Heights is a two-building complex with 283 apartments, 80% of which are earmarked for residents with incomes of 60% or less of the area median income, according to the website of its parent company, Preservation of Affordable Housing.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

