Three charged in connection with murder in Town Center area

Apr. 22—Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Mexican restaurant in the Town Center area.

According to arrest warrants, Shalik Burkhead, 20, was shot and killed on April 5 outside DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, 125 Barrett Parkway, just east of Interstate 575 and Town Center mall. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident, which police believe occurred between 12:40 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Police have arrested and charged two 20-year-olds with Burkhead's murder: Antoine Malone of Union City and Terrence Speer of Conyers. A third man, Yahzier Hill, 19, of Atlanta has been charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence. Police indicated in warrants that a fourth, unidentified person was also involved in the incident.

The murder suspects took a gun from Burkhead after killing him, police say.

Malone and Speer were both charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and armed robbery. Malone was arrested April 12 and Speer was arrested April 20. Both are being held in the Cobb County jail and are not eligible for bond.

According to the warrant, Hill "did unlawfully manipulate the device, a cellular phone, being used to record an incident he participated in," which resulted in the destruction of valuable evidence. Hill was arrested April 6 and booked into the jail that night. He was released April 13 on $10,000 bond.