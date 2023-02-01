Three charged in connection with Sunday homicide in Peekskill

PEEKSKILL − City police have charged three people in connection with a homicide this past Sunday.

Arnold J. Fernandez, 19, of Peekskill, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

Two other men also were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon: Errick Lowe, 26, of Cortlandt Manor and Omar Williams, 20, of Peekskill.

Peekskill police responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the 100 block of Spring Street around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Ricky Brickhouse, 35, of Peekskill, with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.

The officers performed lifesaving measures on Brickhouse and then took him to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in the back of one of their marked police vehicles. He died of his injuries three hours later.

Police established the identity of one suspect and a vehicle associated with him early in the investigation. A description of the vehicle was given to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety's Real Time Crime Center, and within minutes it was spotted traveling south on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh, and three men inside were taken into custody.

Detectives learned that Fernandez and Brickhouse were familiar with each other, and the shooting was not a random incident.

Fernandez, Lowe and Williams were arraigned on Tuesday in Peekskill City Court and sent to Westchester County Jail pending further court action. Bail information was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Peekskill police have made three arrests in weekend homicide