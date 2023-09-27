Three charged in deadly Hardeman County shooting

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Three men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Hardeman County earlier this month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked with the Whiteville Police Department and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting that happened on September 4 around 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Webb Street.

The victim, identified as Markuvious Green, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that Tyreco Sharp of Whiteville, Isaiah Allen of Whiteville, and Quindario Nathan of Jackson were responsible for Green’s death.

With assistance from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and McNariy County Sheriff’s Office, all three men were arrested between Sept. 7 and Sept. 18.

The trio was booked into the Hardeman County Jail and charged with first-degree murder. Each man is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also assisted in the investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said additional arrests are expected.

