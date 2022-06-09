Three charged in disposing body of man missing since 2021 in Thomasville

Three people have been charged with improperly disposing of the body of a man missing since 2021 in Thomasville.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, in May 2021 family members of Willie Walters, Jr. notified law enforcement that they had not had any contact with him for a long period of time.

After relatives filed a missing person's report, detectives began an investigation into the disappearance of Walter.

With the assistance of the Thomasville and High Point police departments, detectives from all three agencies received information that enabled them to locate human remains off Smith Drive in Thomasville on May 27, 2022.

The remains were sent for autopsy to Atrium Health Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. As a result of the autopsy, the human remains were positively identified as Walters.

Due to evidence discovered in the investigation, it was determined that Walters had died in High Point and three subjects involved had discarded the body near Smith Drive in Thomasville.

Three subjects have been charged and arrested or have pending warrants. Once all suspects have been apprehended further information about their identity will be available.

Anyone with further information related to the case should contact Detective Dennis with Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2051; Detective Mizell with High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224: Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400, or High Point Crime Stoppers at (336)-889-4000.

