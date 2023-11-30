Three charged with felonies in connection with fentanyl arrests

Nov. 30—Three people who were arrested on suspicion of distributing fentanyl were recently charged in Pontotoc County District Court with multiple felonies.

James Trevor Knight, 29, was charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking of fentanyl and four counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Tyler Wayne Campise, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking in fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Marissa Ann Kuper, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking (fentanyl) and causing/aiding/abetting minor in drug crime.

The three were arrested Nov. 6 by the District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force as part of what District Attorney Erik Johnson called a "large-scale fentanyl distribution ring in Ada."

According to court records, law enforcement agents made a series of undercover purchases of "raw powder fentanyl" during the investigation.

"These arrests by our task force put a major dent in fentanyl distribution in the communities in the 22nd District," Johnson said. "In addition to the arrests, task force agents seized 20 grams of fentanyl."

Johnson said fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths. It has been reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that even two micrograms of fentanyl is enough to cause a fatal overdose.

"The removal of 20 grams of fentanyl is saving thousands — if not tens of thousands — of lives from fatal overdose," Johnson said.

The Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force includes members of the Ada Police Department.

"I applaud the great work of the task force and also the tremendous assistance we have received from the Ada Police Department, particularly (Nov. 6) when my agents were doing the dangerous work of arresting these individuals," Johnson said. "These arrests were the result of a diligent investigation spanning many months. I could not be prouder of my task force. Their hard work and the spirit of cooperation they have with members of the Ada Police Department make our community a safer place. The illegal distribution of fentanyl presents major safety concerns to the citizens within District 22 which will not be tolerated."