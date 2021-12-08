Three charged with felony arson in connection with Gibson Flats Fire in Great Falls

Buildings fully engulfed at the height of the Gibson Flats Fire

Three Cascade County men have been charged with felony arson in connection with the Gibson Flats Fire that destroyed 13 homes in the southeast neighborhoods of Great Falls on Dec. 1.

Charging documents filed by the Cascade County Attorney's Office allege Brandon Cordell Bennett, Jr., Jevin James McLean and Galvinn Coates Munson, ignited two grass fires during the early morning hours of Dec. 1 with leftover fireworks from the Fourth of July.

Pushed by wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, the Gibson Flats Fire ultimately burned close to 85 acres, destroying 13 homes, 16 outbuildings, and an unknown number of vehicles. No human injuries or deaths were caused by the fires; however, several family pets were killed.

A Cascade County Sheriff's Office affidavit states that on the day after the fires (Dec. 2) the state fire marshal and a detective from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office obtained closed circuit camera footage of a vehicle arriving in the area along Highland Road, near the origin of Gibson Flats Fire.

"The person(s) and vehicle remained on scene briefly before departing the area," one of the charging documents states of the video footage. "A short time later fire could be observed."

A wind driven fire burned through the Gibson Flats community south of Great Falls in the early morning hours of Dec. 1.

The following day (Dec. 3) investigators received an email informing them of the possible involvement of Cordell Bennett, Jr., stating that Bennett, Jr. "had some left-over fireworks from the Fourth of July and that he and some others decided to set off the fireworks in or around the same area of where the fires originated."

Charging documents state that subsequent email tips reaffirmed that Bennett, Jr. was involved in the ignition of the fire.

On the evening of Dec. 7, Bennett, Jr. was interviewed at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. A police affidavit states Bennett, Jr. initially claimed that he and Jevin James McLean had driven to Conrad on the night of Dec. 1 to meet a friend.

McLean initially denied any involvement with the Gibson Flats Fire, claiming he had picked up Bennett, Jr. and Galvinn Coates Munson during the early morning hours of Dec.1, and that the three had driven to Conrad to meet a friend.

Story continues

The affidavit states that under further questioning, McLean admitted to lying about the trip to Conrad, stating it was a "cover story" that was agreed upon after the state fire marshal contacted one of the defendants regarding the Gibson Flats Fire.

According to the charging documents, investigators interviewed Bennett, Jr. for a second time that same day. Bennett allegedly disclosed that he McClean and Munson had lit off several fireworks within the vehicle McLean was driving, and that Munson had discharged a "Roman Candle" while standing along the road in a grassy ditch.

McClean allegedly admitted to videoing Munson start the first, small grass fire with his cell phone.

The police affidavit states that later that same night, McClean allegedly stopped his vehicle along Highland Road and that Bennett, Jr. "saw Munson light grass on fire. Then they left the area."

"Defendant #1 and McLean attempted to stomp out the fire but were not able to stop it from spreading," the police affidavit states. "Defendant #1 and McClean got back into the vehicle and they fled northbound."

Bennett, Jr., allegedly told investigators that while at this residence he could see "a large glow form the area where the fires started."

"Bennett confirmed that he did not try to call 911 to report the fires," the charging documents state. "He did not contact law enforcement about the fires. He did not preserve any of his video of the fires. He and his co-defendants created an alibi about their trip to Conrad after being contacted by the state fire marshal.

David Murray is Natural Resources/Agriculture reporter for the Great Falls Tribune. To contact him with comments or story ideas; email dmurray@greatfallstribune.com or call (406) 403-3257. To preserve quality, in-depth journalism in northcentral Montana subscribe to the Great Falls Tribune.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Three charged with felony arson in connection to Gibson Flats Fire