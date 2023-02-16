Three charged in fentanyl ring that used East Hartford apartment

Feb. 16—A federal grand jury has indicted three men on drug trafficking charges that include processing the potent opioid fentanyl at the apartment where one of them lived on Nutmeg Lane in East Hartford.

DEFENDANTS: Enrique Rodriguez Rivera, 23, who formerly lived in a Nutmeg Lane apartment in East Hartford and now lives with his mother in Puerto Rico; Issachamil Torres, known as "Chamil," 35, and Efrain Cheverez, 32, both of Hartford

CHARGES: All three are charged with possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it and conspiring to commit that crime, while Torres faces an additional count of possessing fentanyl and cocaine with intent to distribute them.

Enrique Rodriguez Rivera, 23, told federal investigators during a Jan. 25 search of Apt. 230 at 130 Nutmeg Lane that he lived there, according to an affidavit by Special Agent Mario Fontanella of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

But Rodriguez, as he is commonly known, no longer lives in that apartment. He has been released on an "unsecured" $100,000 bond on the condition that he live with his mother in Salinas, Puerto Rico, online federal court records show.

Among the items seized during the search were a heat-sealed bag containing some 832 grams of fentanyl; other bags containing 75 grams and 11 grams, respectively, of substances that field-tested positive for fentanyl; and a backpack containing 54 "stacks," each consisting of 100 wax folds or bags of fentanyl, the agent reported.

An empty 30-round gun magazine was also seized, as were an empty kilogram wrapper, a blender with suspected fentanyl residue on it, and narcotics-cutting agents, among other items, according to the agent.

Rodriguez and his co-defendants — Issachamil Torres, known as "Chamil," 35, and Efrain Cheverez, 32, both of Hartford — are charged on Jan. 25 with possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. The three men are also charged with conspiring to commit that crime between November and Jan. 25.

The agent reported that Torres admitted during the East Hartford search that he had narcotics and money in his second-floor apartment on Crown Street in Hartford — and that a warrant had been issued to search that apartment as well. Torres faces a separate count of possessing fentanyl and cocaine on Jan. 25 with the intent to distribute the drugs, which appears to be based on that search.

If convicted of either charge involving 40 grams or more of fentanyl, each defendant could face a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years.

Like Rodriguez, Torres and Cheverez have been released on unsecured bonds — $100,000 for Torres and $50,000 for Cheverez, court records show.

Torres is named first in the indictment, often an indication that authorities consider a defendant a leader of a criminal enterprise.

In addition, the agent's affidavit describes the Nutmeg Lane apartment as "a location used by Torres to facilitate his narcotics trafficking activities." The agent also reported that a confidential source had told investigators that Cheverez "bags narcotics for or with Torres."

The Jan. 25 search occurred after investigators tracked Cheverez's car from a bodega in Hartford to the Nutmeg Lane apartment building, where they saw him arrive with Torres, the agent reported.

After knocking and announcing their presence at Apt. 230, then waiting "a reasonable period of time," investigators "forced entry," according to the agent. He reported that they saw Cheverez run from the living room into the bedroom.

Torres was sitting at a desk or table in the living room, and he threw powder into the air that investigators identified as fentanyl, according to the agent, who added that Rodriguez was sitting on a couch next to Torres.

