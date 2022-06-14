Three charged in fight at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis

Three men have been charged in a fight that broke out at Hathaway’s Pond in Hyannis earlier this month.

Police were called to the pond around 8:30 p.m. on June 5 for a reported disturbance.

Several people reported injuries from a fight that happened before police arrived. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and treated for a head injury.

Videos of the altercation began circulating online and throughout the community. Police identified Douglas Tejada-Diaz, 22, Dimas Lemus, 33, and Edgar Fajardo, 24, all of Hyannis, as allegedly being involved in the fight.

Tejada-Diaz has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon (stick); Lemus has been charged with assault and battery causing severe bodily harm and disorderly conduct; and Fajardo faces charges of assault and battery causing severe bodily harm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) and disorderly conduct.

All three have been released on personal recognizance. Tejada-Diaz will return to court June 21 and Lemus and Fajardo are scheduled to appear in court on July 27 and 28.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to contact Patrol Officer Travis Brown at brownt@barnstablepolice.com or 508-778-3874.

