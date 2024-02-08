Three have been charged in Framingham smoke shop robberies. They may get linked to more

FRAMINGHAM — Three teenagers are facing charges they broke into two Framingham smoke shops during December, authorities say, adding that the trio are suspected in burglaries at similar businesses in several other communities.

The three juveniles — two girls and one boy — are not being identified due to them being minors. Police also did not disclose where any of the suspects lives.

Police allege the three of them broke into the Dab Smoke Shop, 389 Worcester Road (Route 9), at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. They're also accused of breaking into the Framingham Vape & Smoke Shop, 225 Worcester Road, at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Both robberies were caught on video and showed three people smashing front doors, running in and burglarizing the businesses.

Smoke shops in Saugus, Woburn and Pelham, New Hampshire, were burglarized in similar fashion during December. Police in those communities said they're investigating whether those burglaries are connected to the Framingham incidents.

"Detectives learned that a traveling group of juveniles were breaking into various vape/smoke shops around the Northeast," Framingham police said in a release. "Through intelligence sharing with multiple agencies, FPD was able to identify and charge three juveniles for these incidents."

The three teens will be summonsed to Framingham Juvenile Court on several charges, including breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property. They have not been charged in other communities, but Framingham police said there continues to be several open investigations.

