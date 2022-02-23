Three charged, guns seized after "shots fired" into Lawrence apartment building

Feb. 23—LAWRENCE — Just before 11:30 p.m, as a Margin Street couple was lying in bed and their upstairs neighbor was making a video on her phone, gunfire blasted through their apartment building.

Residents said the heard 10 bangs and immediately hit the floor for safety. None of the residents, including a 10-year-old boy in his bedroom, were wounded but bullet holes ripped through walls, windows and a television inside the building.

"A foot or even an inch different and we could be talking about someone getting killed ....Someone has a beef with someone and a little bravado," said Police Chief Roy Vasque.

Three males with known gang ties were arrested and police seized three semi-automatic handguns and ammunition after an investigation that involved Lawrence drug and gang unit detectives, state troopers and U.S. Marshal's, police said.

Zandre Ramos, 20, of 72 Dracut St., Lawrence, and two males, ages 16 and 17, were arrested and charged with illegal firearms and ammunition offenses and carrying a loaded firearm after "shots fired" incident on Margin Street last Tuesday, Feb. 15.

More than three dozen shell casings and two bullet fragments were recovered from the apartment building, according to a detective's report.

"We have these 'shots fired' from time to time," said Vasque, noting the crime can involve "rival gangs."

"We take these just seriously as someone being shot," he said.

Ramos and the 16-year-old were not captured until Tuesday morning when Lawrence detectives, U.S. Marshals and state troopers specially trained in capturing violent fugitives went to a Wilmot Street home with arrest warrants, according to a report.

Detectives conducting surveillance in the area had seen "two young individuals wearing black ski masks" jump a fence. They were standing in a backyard on Wilmot Street, police said.

Police said Ramos and the teen were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The 16-year-old was also trying to discard a "firearm with an extended magazine." The gun was secured by a Lawrence detective, however.

While lauding the investigators' success, Vasque said the proliferation of illegal firearms in this country is troubling. He said Lawrence police will continue to work with state and federal partners to solve the crimes.

"We are going to arrest you," Vasque said. "We take these cases very seriously and this is a great example of that. And we also took three illegal firearms off the street."

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.