Three charged in high-speed Cudahy police chase that ended in a rollover crash near Lake Michigan in Milwaukee

Three people are facing felony charges after police recovered two illegal firearms and over 20 grams of heroin inside a car involved in a recent Cudahy police chase.

The stolen car involved, which at times reached speeds of 100 mph during the chase, crashed near Veterans Park in Milwaukee on Dec. 5.

The three people inside of the vehicle, reportedly stolen from Illinois, have been identified as Milwaukee residents Terrence Canady Jr., 23, Danielle Carey, 19, and Qureion Malik Young, 24, according to a criminal complaint filed Dec. 9 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Canady, who police identified as the driver, has been charged with fleeing or eluding an officer, a felony.

Sitting on the Hoan exit to Clybourne at a red light and a sedan just flew past me on the left and ran consecutive red lights, swerving to avoid traffic, then crashed and flipped. pic.twitter.com/J16hc8UB1K — Mike Bischoff (@mpbMKE) December 5, 2022

Canady and Young are both charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon. The incident began in Cudahy when a caller told police three people inside a car pointed guns at him, a news release said. Police recovered a handgun and a 9mm AR-style pistol at the scene, the complaint said.

Police found 24.6 grams of heroin, the complaint said, charging Canady, Young and Carey with felony possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Upon conviction, Canady could face fines up to $136,000 and 38 years in prison. Young is facing up to 35 years imprisonment and fines up to $126,000, and Carey is facing up to $100,000 in fines and 25 years behind bars.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene of the rollover crash. The Fire Department reported taking one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

