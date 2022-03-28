Recovered catalytic converters.

Three men were arrested in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts throughout Lafourche Parish.

Authorities charged a 54-year-old Thibodaux man, a 37-year-old Raceland man and a 31-year-old Raceland man in the investigation, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the thefts in February and later learned the two Raceland men were stealing the devices and selling them to the Thibodaux man for cash.

With help from the National Insurance Crime Bureau and State Police, detectives searched the Thibodaux man’s business and transactions and found 122 catalytic converters, many of which were stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Thibodaux man is charged with two counts of possession of stolen things and failure to keep proper receipts of business transactions. The other two men are charged with illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing, theft and a host of other charges.

The case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Catalytic converter thefts have increased in recent years due to the value of the metals inside, authorities said.

“Because criminals must crawl under a vehicle to saw off a catalytic converter, pickup trucks, box trucks, vans and SUVs that sit higher off the ground are targeted more often,” the Sheriff’s office said. “Hybrid and electric vehicles are also targeted due to the amount of metals inside. Owners are encouraged to park vehicles in garages, secure areas, or well-lit areas whenever possible. Utilizing surveillance cameras can also help deter theft.”

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Three charged in Lafourche catalytic converter theft investigation