Three charged in Lafourche catalytic converter theft investigation

Staff
·1 min read
Recovered catalytic converters.
Recovered catalytic converters.

Three men were arrested in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts throughout Lafourche Parish.

Authorities charged a 54-year-old Thibodaux man, a 37-year-old Raceland man and a 31-year-old Raceland man in the investigation, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the thefts in February and later learned the two Raceland men were stealing the devices and selling them to the Thibodaux man for cash.

With help from the National Insurance Crime Bureau and State Police, detectives searched the Thibodaux man’s business and transactions and found 122 catalytic converters, many of which were stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Thibodaux man is charged with two counts of possession of stolen things and failure to keep proper receipts of business transactions. The other two men are charged with illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing, theft and a host of other charges.

The case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Catalytic converter thefts have increased in recent years due to the value of the metals inside, authorities said.

“Because criminals must crawl under a vehicle to saw off a catalytic converter, pickup trucks, box trucks, vans and SUVs that sit higher off the ground are targeted more often,” the Sheriff’s office said. “Hybrid and electric vehicles are also targeted due to the amount of metals inside. Owners are encouraged to park vehicles in garages, secure areas, or well-lit areas whenever possible. Utilizing surveillance cameras can also help deter theft.”

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Three charged in Lafourche catalytic converter theft investigation

Recommended Stories

  • Why it's so important you remember to read your gas and electricity meters this week

    Charities are urging Britons to submit gas and electricity meter readings before Friday to avoid inflated energy bills.

  • Commentary: Ohio EMS infrastructure at risk of collapsing

    Smith Ambulance Service president says low EMS reimbursement rates are harming the industry.

  • What's the 411 on the new 988 hotline? 5 questions answered about a national mental health service

    The 988 Lifeline will connect callers with specialists trained to assist with mental health crises, including psychotic symptoms and substance abuse. Beginning July 16, 2022, people struggling with mental health crises can call 988, a new number focused on providing lifesaving suicide prevention and crisis services. But 988 is not just a shorter, easier-to-remember replacement for the current suicide hotline. Congress and the Federal Communications Commission also established the 988 Lifeline to

  • One injured in shooting at Adient Manufacturing in Holland Township

    Police are investigating an early morning shooting at Adient Manufacturing on Monday, March 28.

  • Driver killed when truck crashes in swamp near Midlands road, SC cops say

    The pickup truck ran off the road and flipped over before landing in the swamp, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • Jeff Fortenberry announces resignation

    Fortenberry announces resignation

  • Tennessee basketball's Victor Bailey Jr. enters transfer portal

    Tennessee basketball guard Victor Bailey Jr. has reportedly entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Vols.

  • Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Best actor winner Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's hairstyle in a shocking moment overshadowing the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. About 45 minutes later, when accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled speech, but not to Rock. "I want to be a vessel for love," Smith said during his acceptance speech.

  • 1 man dead after a shootout with Lexington officers, police say.

    The five officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment, according to police.

  • U.S. Representative Fortenberry, found guilty of lying, to resign

    Republican U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who was convicted of lying to FBI investigators about illegal contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign, said on Saturday that he would be resigning from Congress. Following a trial in Los Angeles federal court, the jury found Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska, guilty of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts, along with two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. In a statement, Fortenberry said he would be resigning shortly because of difficulties in his "current circumstances."

  • Russian stocks slide as trading resumes for all companies

    Russian shares slumped as its stock market resumed trading of all companies Monday after a monthlong halt following the invasion of Ukraine. The benchmark MOEX index slid 2.2% after the Moscow Exchange reopened for all of its several hundred listed companies, but with restrictions still in place to limit volatility. The last full trading session in Moscow was on Feb. 25, a day after the index tumbled by a third after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Diane Kruger’s Rare Mother-Daughter Post With Nova, 3, Shows An Adorable Exchange Between Them & Norman Reedus

    The 355 actress Diane Kruger has once again blessed our Instagram timelines with a mother-daughter snapshot of her and her daughter Nova, 3. Not only that, but we got an adorable, little interaction between Kruger and Norman Reedus. On March 23, Kruger posted a beach selfie of herself and Nova onto her Instagram. She posted […]

  • President Daryl Morey responds to Ty Lue’s criticism of Sixers stars

    Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey responds to Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue’s criticism of the team’s stars.

  • Woman accused of trafficking drugs from Dayton to West Virginia gets maximum sentence

    A West Virginia woman was recently sentenced in Gallia County, Ohio to the maximum allowable sentence after being accused of trafficking drugs from Dayton to Charleston, West Virginia.

  • Texas Mom Arrested Over ‘Malnourished and Filthy’ Kids

    Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas mother left her two young kids alone in a squalid motel room for weeks on end, stranding them with little food and pulling her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.Ashli Rene Lock, 37, was charged with felony child abandonment after police discovered the children living alone in their own filth at a Quality Inn in Houston.“Officers noted that both of the child

  • Rhode Island US House candidate arrested in Ohio after driver says he was followed

    A Rhode Island congressional candidate who once worked for Ohio Gov. John Kasich was arrested after a driver reported being followed for 60 miles.

  • 2 teens charged with fatal shooting at Tacoma marijuana dispensary — warrants issued

    Two teenage boys are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tacoma marijuana dispensary and at least 10 armed robberies at pot shops in Pierce and King counties.

  • 2-year-old girl beaten to death in Parkland apartment has been identified

    Her parents have been charged in the death of the toddler, who was returned to the mother by Child Protective Services three months prior.

  • Dad Says His 14-Year-Old Son Panicked Before ICON Park Drop Death

    Orlando SentinelThe Missouri father of the 14-year-old boy who died while on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday said his son knew he was in danger—and he wants to make sure no other child feels like that again. “He was panicking when he was going up,” Yarnell Sampson, the dad of Tyre Sampson, told WOFL. “He was explaining to his friend next to him, ‘I don’t know man. If I don’t make it down, please tell my Mom and Daddy I love them.’ For him to say something like that, he mu

  • Police: Fight at Arundel Mills food court under investigation

    Chairs were thrown Saturday in a fight at the food court at Arundel Mills Mall, police told 11 News. Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said preliminary information indicates the sounds of the thrown chairs were mistaken as gunshots. Two women who said they work at the mall told 11 News the scene was scary. They told 11 News they saw people running through the mall around 8:30 p.m., some were screaming. One of the women said they even closed the entrance to the store out of fear of what was happening.