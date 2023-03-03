Three charged for leaving 12 pets at condemned South Side apartment

Mar. 2—Three residents of a South Side apartment left their home because city inspectors condemned it as unfit for humans.

They left their three dogs and nine cats behind, investigators said. After more than a month, Scranton police said they seemed starved, dehydrated and in need of care.

Now those former residents of 1906 Prospect Ave. — Thomas J. Carmella, Lisa L. Carmella and Mark W. Riechers — face criminal charges.

Thomas and Lisa Carmella, who are husband and wife, each face counts of misdemeanor neglect of animals and aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, the police said. Mark Riechers, 33, who had been staying with the couple, is charged with animal neglect.

The animals were removed from the South Side apartment Feb. 20 and taken to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Ashley Wolo, the shelter's executive director, said they doing well. The 12 animals are being "closely monitored because of the conditions they were in."

City inspectors condemned the Providence Avenue apartment on Jan. 12. The exact reasons for the condemnation were unclear; a reporter requesting inspection reports was directed to file a Right to Know Law request, which is pending. However, the yellow notice posted on the door cites a building code indicating it was found to be unsafe, either because of its disrepair, lack of sanitation or lack of other essential utilities.

Thomas Carmella told the police someone stopped over "every day" between the date of condemnation and Feb. 20, when city animal control and police responded. He then admitted that no one had been there for two days.

However, the amount of feces and urine found throughout the residence indicated it had been longer than that, the police said. A foul odor struck Officer Larry Greenfield as he walked into the building, he wrote in an affidavit. On Thursday, a wisp of the stench could be detected at the door outside.

"There was urine and feces throughout the apartment," Greenfield wrote. "There was also trash and items scattered throughout the apartment. The apartment appeared as a hazardous environment for humans or animals."

The three dogs seemed starved and wolfed down the offered food.

One dog had a urinary tract infection and another had untreated diabetes. Two of the dogs' bowel movements contained foreign objects, including hard plastics, oats and lentils, which the police said indicated they had been eating from trash cans in the home.

All of the cats were thin and dehydrated.

Thomas and Lisa Carmella, 41 and 42 respectively, are jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail. Riechers, who told the police one of the cats was his, is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. Attempts to reach Riechers, who was listed as homeless, for comment was unsuccessful Thursday.

The three have preliminary hearings scheduled March 14.

