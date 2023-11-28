Three adults have been charged with conspiring to distribute drugs in Monroe County.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania alleges that 32-year-old Tony Oliver of Paterson, New Jersey; 40-year-old Rosa Duran of Davenport, Florida; and 23-year-old Dewayne Hutton of East Orange, New Jersey, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin within Monroe County and elsewhere between April 2021 and September 2023.

According to the indictment, Oliver allegedly had 400 grams of “a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.”

All three were charged with controlled substances conspiracy. Oliver was charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl and Duran and Hutton were charged with one count each. Oliver was further charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

All three were indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 10, but the indictment was sealed until they were all arrested.

Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Customs and Border Patrol and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office investigated the case.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Three charged in Monroe-based drug trafficking conspiracy