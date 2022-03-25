Three charged with murder after teen killed in shooting near Atlanta Fair

Three people have been charged with murder in a deadly shooting near the Atlanta Fair earlier this month, Atlanta police said Friday.

According to police, two minors and 19-year-old Marquez Harris have been arrested. All are charged with felony murder. The name of the minors have not been released.

Three teenagers were shot after an argument near the Atlanta Fair, and 16-year-old Joshua Adetanji was killed.

The Atlanta Fair is being held across the street from Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. It’s unclear if the parties involved in the shooting were at the fair.

