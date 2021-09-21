Three charged with Oxford burglaries

Sep. 21—OXFORD — Three people were arrested over a two-day span for a series of burglaries at a southwest Oxford apartment complex.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, Oxford police obtained arrest warrants for commercial burglary in relation to a series of burglaries at Taylor Bend, just off Old Taylor Road. Officers located both individuals and arrested them without incident. Alajawaun Foster, 22, and Jackaylar Tunson, 20, both of Sardis, have each been charged with six counts of commercial burglary. A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set their bonds at $30,000 each.

The following day, police were notified that someone was taking items from a vacant apartment at the same complex. Police located the vehicle identified by the caller and arrested Amanda White, 38, of Lafayette County. She was charged with commercial burglary and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

