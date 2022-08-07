Three charged after police called to gun incident in North Stonington

Aug. 7—NORTH STONINGTON — A Manchester man, one of three people arrested by state police on Saturday, is facing armed robbery and firearm-related charges in connection with a disturbance outside a North Stonington hotel.

At 2:27 a.m. on Saturday, State police said they were called for a disturbance involving a firearm outside the Bellissimo Grande Hotel on Norwich Westerly Road. In a summary of the incident, state police said suspects involved in the disturbance fled the scene. Troopers pursued the car into Preston where three men were arrested.

Noel E. Dejesus, 22, of Manchester faces the most severe charges of the three men arrested. He is charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, altering the identification on a firearm, interfering with police, first-degree threatening, sixth-degree larceny and third-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The two other men arrested are both from Norwich. Ishmael Fussell, 22, of 24 Western Ave. is charged with third-degree criminal trespass and sixth-degree larceny. Dionte Barker, 19, of 31 Maple St. is charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, third-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer.

Fussell was held in lieu of a $10,000 bond and Barker on a $25,000 bond.

Further information was not immediately available.