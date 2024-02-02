Three charged with posting nude photo of Commerce city councilwoman in alleged act of harassment

Three people are alleged to be behind the social media posting of a nude photo of a Commerce City Council member, who was arrested herself on drug charges in the weeks following her complaint about the photo.

The arrests of the trio stems from someone posting a nude photo on Facebook of Roshuanda Merritt, 43, of Commerce.

Merritt filed a complaint with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 9, 2023, in regards to the photo that she reported was taken about seven years ago.

But during the investigation, Jackson County investigators uncovered alleged use of marijuana and turned that information over the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. Then in late January, Merritt was charged with attempting to commit the sale of marijuana and facilitating a felony by telecommunication.

Previously: Commerce city councilwoman faces felony marijuana charges following report of leaked nude photo

Following her arrest, Jackson County investigators arrested three people, all on charges of electronic transmission of a photo depicting nudity. The suspects, Aisha Genise Pelzer, 40, of Commerce; Caquea Sewell Evans, 37, of Jefferson; and, Frank Lee Sewell, 36, of Nicholson are all accused of posting the photo “for the purpose of harassment.”

According to Merritt’s complaint, she and Pelzer were involved in a relationship that ended late last year. She also believed that Pelzer provided the photo to Evans and her brother Sewell, who posted the photo to harass her, according to the incident report. The photo received hundreds of views, according to the report.

The GBI has not released details of the marijuana charge against Merritt, but agents said earlier that the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Three charged with posting nude photo of Commerce City Councilwoman