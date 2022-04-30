Three charged with Prentiss County catalytic converter thefts

Apr. 30—BOONEVILLE — Three Booneville men have been arrested in separate cases and charged with stealing catalytic converters.

The Oak Hill Baptist Church on County Road 7461 in the Blackland community contacted the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office April 15. Someone had stolen the catalytic converter from the church van and the theft was captured on surveillance cameras.

The investigation led to the arrest of Jack C. Dewailly III, 37, of Booneville, charged with felony malicious mischief. His bond was set at $10,000.

Lambert's Auto Salvage located on South Second Street in Booneville called 911 at 1:40 a.m. April 4 to report two men where on the property stealing catalytic converters. Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested Noel Henry Wilson Jr., 51, and Donald Richey Hatfield, 54, both of Booneville.

Wilson was charged with burglary of a commercial building and possession of burglary tools. He was free on bond for a previous felony charge. He is being held without bond, pending a bond revocation hearing.

Hatfield was charged with burglary of a commercial building and his bond was set at $20,000. The Corinth Police Department placed a hold on Hatfield.

