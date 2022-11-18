Three charged in Rainbow City jewelry store burglary; FBI and ATF continuing investigation

‎

Three people face charges in connection with a burglary Monday morning at a Rainbow City jewelry store that first came to light when someone passing by observed that "something did not look right," according to Police Chief Camp Yancey.

That call to police led to a chase, a search and to three people being charged in connection with the break-in.

They are:

Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza, 27: charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; bond is set at $2 million cash.

Jorge Alexis Munoz Carrasco, 27: charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; bond is set at $2 million cash

Antonio Alejandro Fuenzalida Barrera, 38: charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree theft, first-degree theft and third-degree burglary; bond is set at $3 million.

The call, made at about 7 a.m. Monday, reported two men seen carrying what appeared to be merchandise from the store, located on Whorton Bend Road near Alabama Highway 77, and entering a vehicle.

The caller followed the vehicle from a safe distance and contacted law enforcement. Southside police spotted and pursued the vehicle in a chase that ultimately ended on Alabama Highway 77 in the Cherry Street area in Ohatchee.

The suspects fled into the woods, and multiple law enforcement agencies helped to set up a perimeter for a K9 search. When dogs didn't turn them up, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency provided an aerial search with its helicopter and UAV unit.

The search continued through midday, but at about 3 p.m. Monday, police got a call about two people matching the suspects' description walking down Alabama Highway 77 in the area where the men fled on foot. One was apprehended then; the other again fled into the woods.

At about 1 a.m., Rainbow City police were notified that a possible suspect had been located by St. Clair County deputies, walking down Greensport Road in St. Clair County. Detectives made contact with the man, determined he was one of the burglary suspects and arrested him.

Rainbow City detectives interviewed and arrested another suspect Friday, whom they believe also was involved in the burglary.

All three were booked into the Etowah County jail.

Yancey said the FBI and ATF are actively involved in the ongoing investigation, and there is a possibility the suspects are involved in other crimes in other jurisdictions. He said detectives believe most if not all of the property taken in the break-in has been recovered.

