Three charged in rash of thefts

Jul. 2—MAPLETON — Three men from the Faribault area are charged in a string of thefts in southeastern Blue Earth County.

Darren Lawrence Voracek, 51, of Faribault, David Roger Voracek, 51, of Dennison, and Joshua Scott Almendiner, 40, of Faribault, are suspected in a trailer theft, catalytic converter thefts and a shed burglary. They each were charged with multiple theft-related felonies Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A trailer stolen from Mapleton last Sunday was found Monday hidden under tree branches on a rural Pemberton property. The property owners reported their machine shed was burglarized and tools and other items were taken.

The three suspects were arrested after they returned to the property Thursday, according to court complaints. In the suspects' pickup a deputy found three catalytic converters, two of which matched thefts reported from rural Pemberton.

Darren Voracek allegedly admitted they came to the area to steal catalytic converters. Almendinger allegedly also admitted they stole the trailer and burglarized the shed.