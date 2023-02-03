Three charged for roles in juvenile OD cases

Feb. 2—MANKATO — Two Mankato men and a Mankato woman face a litany of charges for their alleged roles in recent juvenile overdoses.

Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 35, were charged Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. Mankato police responded Tuesday to the fentanyl overdoses, which they say caused two teenagers to be hospitalized.

Criminal complaints filed against the three suspects state one juvenile told agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force that he and another person met up with Isiakpere and Holloway on Monday. The group then drove up to Minneapolis in two cars to "pick up pills," according to the complaint, with the juvenile reporting he saw Holloway had a handgun in the car.

The juvenile told police that Isiakpere obtained 300 pills at a Minneapolis residence and took the gun from Holloway. When they returned to Mankato, the complaint states Isiakpere paid the two people for fuel and gave them five pills each.

After smoking the pills, the juvenile said he "could tell the pills were stronger than pills he had smoked in the past."

Task force agents obtained a search warrant on Isiakpere's Mankato residence, which he reportedly shared with Schwichtenberg, and two vehicles registered to Schwichtenberg. Police detained the three suspects after they left the residence.

Schwichtenberg's toddler was reportedly in the back seat of a car when police arrested her. A backpack next to the child had two handguns in it, according to the complaint, along with 258 pills stamped with an M and box around it on one side and a 30 on the other side.

A black felt bag in the driver's side door reportedly had an additional 119 pills in it and about 3.7 grams of suspected cocaine. Isiakpere had $1,122 in cash on him at the time of his arrest, police say.

Both Isiakpere and Holloway are prohibited from legally possessing firearms due to past convictions. The complaint states Isiakpere has convictions for robbery, stalking and burglary on his record and "recently posted bail" of $200,000 in a felon in possession of a firearm and controlled substance case. Holloway's prior convictions reportedly include firearm possession and drug sale cases.

Isiakpere faces two felony drug sale charges, two felony firearm and ammunition violations, felony drug possession and a gross misdemeanor for negligent firearm storage near a child. Holloway was charged with felony conspiracy to sell drugs, a felony firearm violation and felony conspiracy to possess drugs. Schwichtenberg faces one felony drug sales, two felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor child endangerment charges.

The investigation into the overdoses is ongoing.