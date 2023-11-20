Three charged with simple assault

Nov. 20—SELINSGROVE — Three Selinsgrove residents have been charged with simple assault stemming from a Nov. 9 dispute over the alleged theft of $200 that left two injured.

Borough police were called to 20 1/2 S. Market St. at about 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 regarding an alleged assault over a disagreement between two of the roommates and another man, Sgt. Francis Petrovich said in a criminal affidavit filed Friday afternoon.

Magdalene Fordyce, 20, suffered injuries to her face during the altercation with Tyler Stahlnecker, 29, which required treatment at the hospital after she accused him of stealing $200 from her room, the police report said.

She called authorities and went outside on the roof "so Stahlnecker couldn't leave," the report said.

When Stahlnecker attempted to leave the apartment out his rear window, Fordyce said, she tried to stop him and he struck her in the face.

Hearing a commotion, a third roommate, John B. F. Hoffman, 28, jumped on Stahlnecker who was able to get free and flee the area in a vehicle.

Stahlnecker returned later to the police station, bleeding from his head and suffering abrasions, and said he was attacked by Fordyce and Hoffman as he tried to leave the residence.

He was treated by medical personnel from Dauntless Hook and Ladder Ambulance League and was advised to seek treatment at the hospital for his head wound, the police report said.

Charges of misdemeanor assault and summary harassment have been filed against Stahlnecker, Fordyce and Hoffman at District Judge Scott Zeigler's office.

According to Snyder County District Attorney Heath Brosius, Fordyce told police a weapon was used in the assault on her during the altercation but no weapon matching what she described to police was found.

Borough police Chief Shanee Mitchell and Petrovich did not respond to The Daily Item's questions regarding the incident until the charges were filed eight days later on late Friday afternoon.

The incident, however, was serious enough for Susquehanna University to send out three alerts on Nov. 9 as events were unfolding. Two of the alerts cautioned campus community members from going into downtown Selinsgrove.

"Susquehanna University takes very seriously the safety of our students, faculty and staff, as well as local law enforcement," said Chris Bailey, assistant vice president for facilities and campus safety. "When Campus Safety receives credible information about an ongoing incident that we believe could pose a risk to members of our university community, we share that information in a timely fashion to provide them the information they need to make decisions regarding their personal safety."

Bailey said the university learned of the Nov. 9 incident in the borough via its radio connection to the 911 call center. No specific details about the incident were released to students, staff or faculty in any of the alerts, he said.

It is routine for Susquehanna's Campus Safety to send these kinds of communications to the university community, and in the past other messages have been sent to notify students, faculty and staff of safety concerns, unsafe weather conditions and phone or internet outages, Bailey said.