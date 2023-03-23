Three charged after St. Peter drug bust

Mar. 23—ST. PETER — Three people face felony charges after drug task force agents reported finding 357 counterfeit oxycodone pills in a vehicle Tuesday in St. Peter.

Ethan Samuel Eugene Newton, 19, of Mankato, Calista Lilly Barnes, 20, of Mankato, and Jasmyn Jeane Black, 18, of St. Peter, were charged Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents found the pills during a traffic stop prompted by an investigation, according to a criminal complaint. The pills, referred to as M-box 30s, typically contain fentanyl and were found in a center console.

During a search, agents said Barnes reported having a small amount of cocaine hidden in her groin area. The cocaine weighed about 4.5 grams.

The complaint states Newton told police that the pills belonged to Barnes, and Black was not involved in any drug sales.

Barnes reportedly told police she didn't know about the pills in the vehicle. She said they were at a residence in Henderson before the traffic stop, where Newton went inside, although police reported she later told them some of what she had told them wasn't true.

Black spoke to police and reported she rode to the Twin Cities with Newton, and Newton picked up Barnes. She also brought up a stop in Henderson with Newton going inside a residence and coming back out before the traffic stop.

Newton and Barnes faces two felonies for conspiracy to sell pills containing fentanyl. Newton faces an additional felony drug possession charge, while Barnes faces two additional felonies for drug possession.

Black was charged with a felony for drug possession for pills found in her purse as well as a petty misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola