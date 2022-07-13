Three charged with Starkville armed robbery

Jul. 12—STARKVILLE — Starkville police arrested three people after an online sale turned into an armed robbery in a grocery store parking lot Sunday.

Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the "targeted armed robbery" began on Facebook Marketplace. The victim and the suspects negotiated a transaction online and agreed to meet in the parking lot of Kroger at 826 Highway 12 West Sunday, July 10.

Aliza Cox, 24, and Marquavious Turnipseed, 23, both of Starkville, were arrested and charged with armed robbery. Turnipseed was also charged with of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Courtney Neal, 31, of Tupelo, has been charged with accessory after the fact and false identifying information.

Lovelady said the Starkville Police Department offers a safe and secure location for people to conclude online transactions. The downtown office is open to the public 24 hours a day and seven days a week. The lobby, plaza in front of the building, and the parking lot are under video surveillance.

If you have information on this crime, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.

william.moore@djournal.com