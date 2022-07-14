Three charged in Watsontown murder case to appear before district judge in August

Jul. 14—MILTON — Three defendants who state police said murdered a 55-year-old man and buried his body leaving him there for more than two years will appear before a Milton district judge in August for a preliminary hearing.

Thomas Allen Huffman, 44, and Dorothy Mae Huffman, 45, and their nephew Kayden Curtis Koser, 17, all of 415 Groover Road, Watsontown, will appear before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m., according to court documents.

State police allege the three beat Richard Leroy Jameson II to death with fists and a wooden paddle and then buried him in a wooded area behind the house.

The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz declined comment on the case as his office will not confirm or deny any investigations nor will he comment on ongoing investigations.

State police began the investigation Monday evening after they were tipped off by a person who had received information about what happened in the home from a woman who witnessed it.

All three face criminal homicide, a felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Troopers allege Thomas Huffman and Koser wrapped Jameson in a bed comforter, carried him outside and then buried him with lime behind the house in a wooded area described as "the island," a portion of land located northwest of the residence and surrounded by cornfields, police said.

According to court documents Dorothy Huffman confessed to knowing that Jameson had been assaulted in her house, which led to his death. She also stated that she knows Jameson is buried in the woods behind her residence, troopers said. She admitted to having struck Jameson during the assault several times with the wooden paddle on the night of his death, according to court documents.

Thomas Huffman, who arrived at his residence during the search warrant execution, was also detained and questioned. Huffman led police to the back of the property in a heavily wooded area and indicated a spot on the ground where Jameson was buried, according to troopers.

Thomas Huffman admitted to striking Jameson several times with his fists and a wooden paddle on the night of his death. He confessed to carrying Jameson's body, digging the grave and burying Jameson with the help of Koser, state police allege.

Police have not revealed what they discovered at the property after several troopers were on scene most of the day on Tuesday.