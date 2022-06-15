Three children abandoned on island during camping trip, SC cops say. Mom faces charges

A boater stumbled upon three children who had been stranded on a South Carolina island, officials said.

Now, a mother accused of leaving her kids behind is facing charges, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman’s kids, ages 12 to 15, were found abandoned on an island in Lake Hartwell. The popular destination for water activities lies along the Georgia border, roughly 65 miles southwest of Greenville.

The family was camping along the lake when the mom reportedly told her kids she was getting water. Officials said she left the children on Cemetery Island but didn’t come back, prompting a search for her on Monday, June 13.

That same day, deputies said a person boating on the lake discovered the abandoned kids. Their mom was later found, arrested and “charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials in their news release didn’t say where the woman was located or why she didn’t return.

The mother’s boyfriend, who had been on the camping trip and left the island with her, was still reported missing as of early June 15. He was wanted on several charges, the sheriff’s office said.

