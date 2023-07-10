Three children among six dead in kindergarten attack in China

Police have detained a man - Weibo

Six people are dead, including three children, following an attack at a kindergarten in south China’s Guangdong province on Monday, a spokeswoman for the city government said.

“The victims include one teacher, two parents and three students,” she said.

One person was injured in the incident. The spokeswoman did not offer details about the identities and age of the victims, nor on the weapon used in the attack, which took place in the city of Lianjiang.

“One suspect has been arrested,” she said, adding that a police investigation was under way.

The incident happened around 7.40am local time (11.40pm GMT on Sunday), the state-backed China News Network reported.

China strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, and there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

Fatal attacks specifically targeting schools have occurred nationwide, prompting authorities to step up security around schools.

This is a breaking story, more to follow.

