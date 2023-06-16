Man kills wife, daughter and grandchildren in horror murder-suicide a year after she predicted attack

Regina Barnett, who was killed in a murder-suicide in Tennessee, told a judge she was terrified her estranged husband Gary Barnett would kill her (Facebook / Regina Barnett)

Six people, including three children, are dead after a horror murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee, authorities say.

Police and sheriff’s deputies were called to an address in Sequatchie, 30 miles west of Chattanooga, at about 8pm on Thursday night after neighbours reported hearing gunfire, WTVC reported.

They found the home ablaze and summoned fire crews from surrounding areas to put out the flames.

Once they were able to enter the home, authorities found six victims from the same family dead inside.

A seventh person who was shot three times survived and is being treated in hospital, in what authorities are describing as a “domestic incident”.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett identified the suspect as Gary Barnett, who died at the scene. His estranged wife Regina Barnett, and her daughter Britney Perez, are also among the deceased.

Two of the estranged couple’s grandchildren, and a third child are also among the victims.

The names and ages of the three children have not yet been released. Two of the victims died from smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Sheriff Burnett told WSB-TV the scene was “one of the worst I've been involved in all my career as a law enforcement officer”.

Gary Barnett is suspected of killing five people and wounding a sixth before killing himself in a horror murder-suicide in Marion County, Tennessee (Facebook / Gary Barnett)

Court records obtained by WSB-TV show Regina Barnett had taken out a protection order in 2022 after her husband was charged with domestic assault.

According to the documents, Regina Barnett told a judge that her soon-to-be ex -husband had threatened to shoot her and her dog, and verbally abused her “every day”.

Police tape blocks off a home in Sequatchie, Tennessee, where six people including three children were found dead (2023 Chattanooga Times Free Press/AP)

“He also has anywhere from 50 to 60 guns in his room. I am afraid he will get drunk and shoot me,” she told the judge.

The protection order was still in effect, Sheriff Burnett told the news station.

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett said the murder-suicide was ‘one of the worst I’ve been involved in' (WSB-TV)

“It’s a domestic situation, evidently that has been ongoing for a pretty good while,” he said.

Neighbour Sylvia Cooper told WTVC she heard breaking glass and five gunshots.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.