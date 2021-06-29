Three children found dead in Los Angeles home, investigation underway

Three children were found dead in an East Los Angeles home on Monday, prompting the local authorities to launch an investigation and bring the children's mother in for questioning.

Law enforcement officials were called to the home shortly before 1 p.m. after they received a rescue call about two small children who were not breathing. All three children, a girl and two boys, were under the age of 3 years old, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the Washington Examiner.

"Deputies and Paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts, and the three children were subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene," the spokesperson said.

The childrens' cause of death was not immediately available, though Los Angeles County Sheriff Lt. Charles Calderaro said there were "no obvious signs" of trauma, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The children's mother, a 28-year-old female whose name has not been released publicly, has been detained and is being questioned, though she had not been arrested yet. It does not appear as though there had been previous reports of child abuse or neglect.

“I am devastated to hear of the tragic deaths of three children in the East Los Angeles community," Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Hilda L. Solis said in a statement. "It is a horrifying situation, and my office is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Children and Family Services to launch a full investigation into the brutal murder of these three innocent children."

"My office is also leveraging County resources to provide counseling and support for the family and neighboring residents," Solis said. "Support services are also being extended to the firefighters and first responders who were the first ones on-site and witnessed this travesty. Although I wish this never occurred, we must do everything possible to ensure no other child endures such a tragedy.”

The investigation is underway as homicide investigators are "processing the scene, collective evidence, and are conducting interviews of family members and potential witnesses," according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

