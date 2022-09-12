Three children found dead on New York's Coney Island beach, mother questioned

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Two small girls and a boy died on Monday after they were found unconscious early Monday morning on Brooklyn's Coney Island beach, where New York City detectives took the children's mother in for questioning, police said.

Officers discovered a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl near the water's edge on the beach, known for its boardwalk and giant Ferris wheel.

At about 1:30 a.m. EDT (0530 GMT), police responded to a call to a Brooklyn apartment from a concerned family member who said that a relative might have harmed her three small children, Police Chief Kenneth Corey said.

At the building, police met one of the children's father, who expressed similar concerns, Corey said during a news conference on Coney Island.

"He said he believed the woman and children where on the boardwalk here," Corey said.

Officers searching the area found the children's 30-year-old mother, who was barefoot and soaking wet. She was accompanied by other family members, but not the children, Corey said.

"The search now intensified ... aviation units, harbor units and additional canvasses of the shoreline," he said.

At about 4:45 a.m. (0845 GMT), officers discovered the children unconscious on the beach and rushed them to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The mother was then taken to a police station where she was being questioned by detectives, Corey said.

"So far, she has not said anything," he said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of killing 5 in Miami expressway crash caught on video pleads not guilty

    Prosecutors on Monday filed upgraded charges against Maiky Simeon, the Miami motorist accused of driving drunk when he killed five people in a one-way wreck on the Palmetto Expressway.

  • 17-year-old shoots and kills two masked men breaking into his home, Texas sheriff says

    A woman and 12-year-old child were also inside the home.

  • Google considers making some Pixel phones in India - The Information

    Alphabet, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make between 500,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones, equivalent to 10% to 20% of the estimated annual production for the device, according to the report. The company's Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai previewed a plan to manufacture in India earlier this year but a final decision has not yet been made, the report added. If approved, India production operations will still require import of components from China.

  • California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods

    Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week's Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 73 square miles (189 square kilometers), with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

  • Biden executive order to fund U.S. biomanufacturing industry

    President Joe Biden will sign orders on Monday to push more government dollars to the U.S. biotechnology industry, aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials to generate clean energy, weave new fabrics and inoculate populations against the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive order allows the federal government to direct funding for the use of microbes and other biologically derived resources to make new foods, fertilizers and seeds, as well as making mining operations more efficient, administration officials said. The U.S. federal government is already a source of funds to biotechnology research and development (R&D) through the National Institute of Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agencies.

  • Dog's Epic Reaction to Woman Eating a Pizza Is All Of Us When Food Is Around

    We sure hope this pup got a bite!

  • Chained to a wall, then hosted by the queen - an ex-hostage recalls

    A British man held captive as a hostage in Lebanon for almost five years recounted on Monday how Queen Elizabeth invited him to stay after his release, a dramatic change from being chained to a wall to dining with royalty. Then an envoy for the Archbishop of Canterbury, Terry Waite was in Beirut in January 1987, during Lebanon's civil war, attempting to negotiate the release of British hostages held by the Islamic Jihad group, when he was taken hostage himself. He was held in strict solitary confinement in harrowing conditions for much of his captivity, which ended in November 1991.

  • Man charged in Eliza Fletcher's kidnapping, killing, charged in 2021 case after DNA match

    Memphis police say they had the DNA of the man charged in Eliza Fletcher's disappearance and death after a 2021 investigation, but it wasn't tested

  • 17-year-old is shot in the head as she walks her dog, Pennsylvania cops say

    The 17-year-old and a friend had been followed after they left a convenience store, police said.

  • Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

    Authorities found Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter earlier this week and confirmed their safety.

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    The children, who were 7 years old, 4 years old and 3 months old, were found in critical condition on a Coney Island beach, police said.

  • Police seek suspects wanted in assault, robbery caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro

    Police are searching for two people wanted in an assault and robbery that was caught on camera in broad daylight in Marlboro on Saturday morning.

  • Plaintiff in 'Baby Shark' torture case dies Sunday at Oklahoma County jail

    An Oklahoma County jail detainee, who had accused county employees of torturing him with a loop of the "Baby Shark" song, died Sunday at the jail.

  • New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

    A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. Pichardo also allegedly spit at the man when he tried to record the altercation. The case was investigated by the FBI and Phoenix police and the two women were indicted for disorderly conduct for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and flight crew members.

  • South Carolina man out on bond broke into ex's house, desecrated her child's remains: police

    Joseph Oberlies, 33, was arrested in South Carolina after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's house, taking a hammer to her TV and dumping her child's ashes in the trash.

  • Plainclothes officers in West Virginia interrupted a funeral by killing a pallbearer as he was mid-embrace — and seconds after placing his father's casket in the hearse: report

    When the two officers fired, Jason Arnie Owens' blood sprayed around and caked his 18-year-old son at a funeral proceeding, per The Washington Post.

  • Killer Finally Identified in 1988 Strangulation Case Using Genealogical DNA

    Georgia Bureau of InvestigationAlmost 35 years after a brutal murder took place in Georgia, investigators have found a major breakthrough.Earlier this year in March, Stacey Lyn Chahorski was identified as the woman known as Rising Dawn Jane Doe. Buried in an unmarked grave, Chahorski was the victim of a strangulation murder and was not able to be identified in 1988.After the Georgia Bureau of Investigation decided to take a fresh look at the case, using new technology involving genealogical DNA,

  • Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police

    A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety. Michael Jennings filed the lawsuit Friday night against three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg requesting a jury trial and seeking an unspecified amount of money. Jennings’ lawyers held a news conference outside the Birmingham federal courthouse on Saturday to discuss the lawsuit, and the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, and other groups planned a rally afterward at a downtown park.

  • Is a Secretive Alabama Sect That Believes Rainbows Control Dimensions Behind More Than One Killing?

    University of Cosmic Intelligence FacebookThe Alabama couple who are charged with the highway murder of student Adam Simjee may be followers of a conspiracy-theory sect led by a suspected child molester, police now say. Yasmine Hider and her partner, Krystal Pinkins, were arrested on Aug. 14 after Hider allegedly fatally shot Simjee after luring him and his girlfriend into a forest where they were living off the grid with Pinkins’ 5-year-old son. Simjee and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, had be

  • GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump Jan. 6 pardon promise

    Former President Trump’s promise to grant pardons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running into strong opposition from Senate Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told The Hill that granting pardons to Jan. 6 protesters is “a bad idea.” “Pardons are given to people…