Three children are missing in Broward. Margate police are asking for help finding them

Three children are missing in Broward County, and Margate police are asking for help in finding them.

Laneijah Durham, 17, Darius Moss, 15, and Elijah Norton, 15, have gone missing in the last week, Margate police said. Police have not said if the cases are connected but the trio are being considered as a “missing endangered juveniles.”

Durham was last seen by her foster parents at about 10 a.m. on Friday at her Margate home in the 5500 block of Southwest Seventh Court. She was wearing a pink strapless top and black tights.

Moss’ mother last saw him at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at their home in the 230 block of Northwest 80th Avenue. Police did not say what he was last wearing but he has short black hair, brown eyes and is about 6-foot-1.

Norton was last by his stepfather around 1 p.m. on Saturday at his home in the 2900 block of Crestwood Terrace. He was last seen wearing a black Nike T-shirt, jean shorts and black Nike shoes. He has a scar on his left leg and walks with a limp, police said.

Police ask anyone who has seen them or has information about their whereabouts to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.