Two children, one man shot near apartments in Hollywood area, police say

Two children and a man are all in the hospital tonight after gunfire rang out in the Hollywood area of Memphis Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Memphis Police said the bullets flew on Peres Avenue in the Hollywood neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

Two children, ages 15 and 14, were struck by the gunfire and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

A 19-year-old man was also shot and rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

When FOX13 crews arrived, Memphis Police were swarming the area around the Cavelier Court Apartments on Peres Avenue.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been released at this time.

Police asked anyone with information about this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

