Three children and two men killed in late night shooting in the Midlands, police say

Three children were among the five people killed in a late night shooting in the Midlands, the Sumter Police Department said Wednesday.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victims or released the ages of the children.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on White Trail Circle, police said in a news release. There was no word on how the bodies were discovered.

Officers believe the shooting was related to a domestic violence incident, according to the release. Further information about a motive for the gunfire was not available.

In addition to the children, two men were found shot and killed, according to the release. One of the men is believed to be the shooter, police said.

“There is no apparent threat to the public,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be made public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.