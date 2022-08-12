Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants announced plans Friday to remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange, adding to a growing financial separation between the biggest global economies in the midst of a dispute over scrutiny of company audits.

PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. made no mention of the auditing dispute or U.S.-Chinese tensions over Taiwan, security, technology and human rights.

The companies, in similarly worded statements issued within 30 minutes of each other, cited the small trading volume of their shares in New York. They said shares still would be traded in Hong Kong, which is open to non-Chinese investors.

Washington has warned Chinese companies including Alibaba Group, the world's biggest e-commerce company, might be forced to leave U.S. stock exchanges if Beijing refuses to allow regulators to see the records of their corporate auditors.

American authorities say other governments have agreed to that step, which is required by U.S. law, and China and Hong Kong are the only holdouts. China says talks are making progress but U.S. officials say important issues are unresolved.

Americans also are barred under a November 2020 order by then-President Donald Trump from investing in the stocks, bonds and other securities of dozens of companies cited by the Pentagon as possibly supporting China’s military development. The three companies that announced their departure from U.S. markets on Friday aren't on that blacklist.

Friday’s announcement follows moves by Chinese companies that are increasing the role of Hong Kong in connecting them with foreign investors.

China’s biggest ride-hailing service, Didi Chuxing, left the New York Stock Exchange on June 10 and joined the Hong Kong exchange. Alibaba announced plans in July to upgrade the status of its Hong Kong-traded shares to make them accessible to mainland investors.

PetroChina, China Life and China Petroleum & Chemical, known as Sinopec, said the securities affected were American depositary shares, or ADS, that represented shares traded in Hong Kong. They said the Hong Kong shares still would be traded.

The Chinese securities regulator said their decision to leave the U.S. stock market is “based on their own commercial considerations.” In a brief statement, it promised to “maintain communication” with foreign regulators to “jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises and investors.”

PetroChina cited the expense of complying with rules in multiple stock markets.

Exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai are “strong alternatives” that can “satisfy the company’s fundraising requirements,” the PetroChina announcement said.

Private companies including Alibaba have raised billions of dollars on U.S. exchanges because they were largely shut out of the Chinese financial system, which serves state-owned companies.

Foreign stock exchanges matter less to state-owned companies. Shares traded in China or Hong Kong usually represent the bulk of their market value.

The New York Stock Exchange announced plans in January 2021 to end trading of shares of China's three main state-owned phone carriers under Trump's order. The exchange temporarily withdrew the plan but later said the expulsion would go ahead.

Recommended Stories

  • Sinopec and PetroChina to Delist From NYSE. Alibaba Stock Slumps on Concern.

    PetroChina, Sinopec, and China Life Insurance, and two other China corporate giants, say they will voluntarily delist from U.S. stock exchanges.

  • Four Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance and oil giant Sinopec announced plans on Friday to delist from the U.S. stock market. The companies, which also include Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco) and PetroChina, said in separate statements that they would apply for delistings of their American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The four will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal T

  • Alibaba Leads Slide in US-Listed China Stocks on NYSE Exit Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- US-listed China stocks slid on Friday after some of the Asian nation’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from American exchanges amid a spat over audits and generally worsening tensions between the world’s top two economies.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semico

  • China calls for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia amid shelling of Zaporizhzhia NPP

    China supports the beginning of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow amid Russia’s constant shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, stated on Aug. 12.

  • China regulator says Alibaba, Tencent have submitted app algorithm details

    China's top internet watchdog said on Friday tech giants such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group have submitted details of algorithms used in some of their products, complying with a drive by authorities to tighten oversight of platform algorithms. The rules are part of a broad regulatory crackdown by Beijing against its once free-wheeling technology sector. State media had accused internet platforms of using algorithms to invade user privacy and influencing their choices.

  • Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Int

  • US, Indonesia, Australia hold drills amid China concerns

    Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region. A total of more than 5,000 personnel from the U.S., Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore are participating in this year’s Super Garuda Shield exercises, making them the largest since they began in 2009. The expanded drills are seen by China as a threat.

  • Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze

    Google has yet to reverse the hiring freeze it implemented in July, and employees are beginning to fear how it could affect them.

  • China's CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's CATL said on Friday it would build a 7.3 billion euro ($7.6 billion) battery plant in Hungary, Europe's largest so far, as the world's biggest electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers. CATL said that construction of the 100 GWh (gigawatt hours) plant in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, its biggest overseas investment, would start this year after receiving approvals, and should last no more than 64 months. Once built, it is set to be Europe's largest battery cell plant and CATL's second in the region, making battery cells and modules for carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis and Volkswagen.

  • Crimea explosions: Forbes calculates cost of destroyed Russian aircraft

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 08:27 The aircraft destroyed in the explosions at the Saky airfield near Novofedorivka, in Russian-occupied Crimea, has cost Russia over $300 million. Source: Forbes Ukraine Details: Forbes Ukraine reports that prior to explosions, the total cost of the aircraft stationed at the Saky airfield amounted to approximately $650-800 million.

  • Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?

    Gov. Ron DeSantis is guilty of neglect of duty, not State Attorney Andrew Warren, who he suspended for refusing to defend a contested abortion law.

  • Ukraine's first lady wears elegant kimono-inspired jacket in interview with Japanese television

    First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska chose to wear an elegant, sky blue kimono-inspired jacket in an interview with Japan’s national television and radio company NHK. The wool pantsuit came from the fall-winter 2022 collection of Ukrainian brand Bobkova, a collection that was reportedly inspired by Serbian artist Marina Abramović. “Our first lady, Olena Zelenska, today is a model of freedom and resilience for women around the world,” designer Kristina Bobkova told Ukraine-based news company the New Voice of Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Bank agrees to process Russian oil transit payment to central Europe -sources

    PRAGUE/WARSAW (Reuters) -A European bank has agreed to process a payment for the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine, Slovak refiner Slovnaft and another source familiar with the matter said, removing the cause of a stoppage of oil supplies to central Europe last week. The payment, if confirmed by all parties, would be a step toward restoring oil flows to the Czech Republic after a week-long outage and also create conditions for future payments for transit to the region. On Tuesday, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia since Aug. 4 because Western sanctions prevented it from paying transit fees to Ukrainian transit company Ukrtransnafta.

  • An accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant could even endanger Asia Parliament

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 20:58 MPs of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, are considering withdrawing state enterprise Energoatom's operating licence for the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to its loss of control over the plant.

  • Wave of Chinese companies including PetroChina and Sinopec say they will de-list from NYSE

    PetroChina , China Life Insurance , Sinopec and Aluminum Corp. of China have separately announced their intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, a unit of the Intercontinental Exchange . The dates vary but the last trading days are scheduled for late August and early September. The Securities and Exchange Commission had said in December that 273 stocks were at risk of delisting if they did not comply with rules including allowing audit inspections.

  • Senate climate bill has West Virginia written all over it

    The sprawling economic package passed by the U.S. Senate this week has a certain West Virginia flavor. The package, passed with no Republican votes, could be read largely as an effort to help West Virginia look to the future without turning away entirely from its roots. The bill contains billions in incentives for clean energy — while also offering renewed support for traditional fuel sources such as coal and natural gas — as well as big boosts for national parks and health care for low-income people and coal miners with black lung disease.

  • Russia says Swiss 'no longer neutral', can't act as go-between with Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken down, but Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ivan Nechayev said this was not possible in the current situation. "The Swiss were indeed interested in our opinion on the possible representation of Ukraine's interests in Russia and Russia's in Ukraine," Nechayev told reporters.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • Brett Favre: how a scandal in Mississippi tarnished an NFL hero

    The former Green Bay quarterback won hearts as an ironman gunslinger. But a court case in his home state has created unwanted publicity