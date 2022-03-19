Three city employees busted — two for drunk driving — in 12-hour span: police

Three municipal workers — including an MTA conductor who was driving around the five boroughs pretending to be a city EMT — were arrested within a 12-hour span this weekend, police said Saturday.

Cops responding to a 311 call about a man parked illegally with an EMT placard on his dashboard outside 100 Church St. found MTA employee Harry Gomez sitting in the car about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

When questioned, Gomez, a train conductor, claimed that the placard was his.

Cops charged him with criminal impersonation of a public servant. He was also given a violation.

About 11 hours later, at 3:15 a.m. NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent Joseph Filippo was charged with drunk driving and refusing to take a breath test after he was caught speeding in a red car on the West Shore Expressway, cops said.

Thirty minutes later, FDNY EMT Riyad Baksh, 26, was put in cuffs when he was caught drunk driving along Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, cops said.

Baksh was pulled over for driving erratically, cops said. When the officers approached to question him, he reeked of alcohol.

Cops charged him with DWI and veering out of his lane.

No injuries were reported in any of the arrests, cops said.