Three Cobb pedestrians killed by cars in two days

Jan. 11—Three people were killed in Cobb over the weekend in three separate incidents of cars hitting pedestrians.

Mainor Asahel Chirinos Sanchez, a 26-year-old Marietta man, was hit by a car while walking on I-75 near South Marietta Parkway early Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. Chirinos Sanchez, who Marietta police said was walking in the travel lanes, was hit by a Toyota Tundra driven by 63-year-old Daniel Bittner of Ohio.

Chirinos Sanchez was initially unidentified by police, but his name was released Monday afternoon after his family saw news reports of his death and contacted the department. Officer Chuck McPhilamy said no charges are expected to be filed in Chirinos Sanchez's death.

Later Saturday night, a man was struck and killed by another car while walking along Cobb Parkway, south of Mack Dobbs Road in Kennesaw. Kennesaw Police Lt. Joy Policarpio said the drivers of the car who hit the man — who is unidentified — remained at the scene, and charges were not immediately filed.

Anyone with information regarding the Kennesaw incident is asked to contact the department at 770-422-2505.

Finally, a 7-year-old girl with autism was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Acworth. The girl, who has not been named by police, was hit by a car while walking in the eastbound traffic lane of New McEver Road around 10:16 p.m., Cobb police said. The girl had left her parents' home in Acworth without their knowledge.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene and her parents were notified.

Police are now searching for a vehicle with damage to its front end, including at least one of the headlights. Investigators also believe the suspect's car is missing a University of Alabama vanity plate which reads "Rammer Jammer."

Police ask anyone with information about the Acworth incident to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.