Three Cobb residents charged with Mableton murder

Shannon Ballew, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Mar. 4—Three Cobb County residents were arrested this week in connection with a deadly November shooting.

Tyler Tywan Thomas, 21, of Mableton, and Kalvon Hinnant, 20, of Marietta, are accused of shooting and killing a man Nov. 8 at the Upland Townhomes apartment complex in Mableton, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Tyanna Buford, 19, of Marietta, also faces charges related to the shooting.

Cobb police said Thomas and Hinnant shot Keith Dewitt multiple times, killing him, according to his arrest warrant. The warrant says the shooting took place at Thomas' address.

"Said accused did discharge a firearm multiple times into the body of the victim causing visible and internal injuries which ultimately led to the death of the victim," both Thomas' and Hinnant's warrants read.

Buford's warrant says she led Dewitt to the apartment.

Thomas was arrested late Monday night, and Hinnant and Buford were arrested Tuesday morning, jail records show. Each is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges. Hinnant faces an additional charge of violating probation. Wednesday, all three were in the Cobb County jail without bond.

